Private correctional facilities in Paducah, KY required to notify authorities sooner about escapes

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - On Aug. 29, officials in Paducah, Kentucky have voted in favor of a ruling that requires private correctional facilities to notify law enforcement in minutes rather than hours if there is an escape.
This come on the heels of escapes and walkaways from a halfway house. Neighbors in the area grew concerned after the recent escape when the public wasn’t notified for 12 hours.
The new ordinance requires the facility to notify law enforcement within 30 minutes of an escape.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.