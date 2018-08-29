Police investigate vehicle thefts in Paducah, KY

Police are investigating a rash of theft of vehicle. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Kyle Hinton | August 29, 2018 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 3:23 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are urging people to lock their vehicles and hide or remove their valuables.

Police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicle near Martin Circle off Lone Oak Road.

Electronic devices, money, firearm accessories and several purses and backpacks are among the items stolen.

A 2003 Honda Pilot had been stolen from a home on Martin Circle. It was left unlocked and with the keys inside.It was recovered on Aug. 29 in a wooded area near South 23rd Street and Barnett Street.

