New Madrid, MO PD looking for man accused of child molestation

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - The New Madrid Police Department is asking for help in finding Gerald Davis, of Lilbourn, Missouri.
Davis has an active felony warrant through New Madrid County and is charged with one felony count of sodomy/attempted sodomy in the first degree and one felony count of child molestation in the second degree.
If you know where Davis is, contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5901 or the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.
