Missouri National Veterans Memorial Wall is complete in Perryville, MO

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri National Veterans Memorial is a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
It has more than 58,000 names on the wall.
These are names of military personnel who were wounded in Vietnam between 1957 and 1975 and ultimately died of their wounds.
The last section of the wall was installed on Tuesday morning but not before several were able to write their name on the back of it before it was set.
Missouri National Veterans Memorial Veterans Liason and Site Supervisor Mike Lundy were one of the people that were there to sign the last panel.
"It was just so exciting and so surreal right there to see that group of people there, knowing how much it meant to so many people to see the final actual piece of the wall put in place," Lundy said.
“Jim Eddleman himself actually placed that there. We signed our names on the back and it was just so touching.”
One of our founding members and largest donors, Jim Eddleman, fought valiantly in the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam conflict.
He carried several – severely wounded – to the medevac helicopter.
After that, he promised that he would one day do something to honor his comrades and others who’ve served this country.
And after talking with friends and fellow veterans, he decided that Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial would be his way of providing a lasting tribute to America’s veterans.
"He (Eddleman) said many times it was a dream come true," Lundy said.
Missouri National Veterans Memorial Executive Director Nancy Guth was there as well to sign the last panel.
She said she is excited for those involved in seeing this project come alive from the beginning.
"From those that started from the beginning, the excitement is ongoing for them," Guth said.
"For me, I'm enjoying watching them and being part of this."
Guth said it's important for this memorial is here for the Veterans so they can see the names and remember those honored.
"Just to provide the environment for the Veterans to provide them with a quiet and peaceful place to come and reflect."
Lundy said this project has come a long way after years of planning and construction.
While the entire project isn't nearly complete, he stated that people are welcome to come by and visit anytime during the day to see the wall and have a look around.
"It just means everything," Lundy said overall about the project.
"I'm just so happy to see Jim's dream come true and the community's dreams come true.
And to be able to see already how much good it's doing for our Veterans in the local area."
Before the panels were installed, thousands of people left messages on the wall behind the panels that will be preserved for life at the Mark of Remembrance event earlier this year in March.
Since that day in March, the memorial started to come alive for many as a lot of people started coming by on a regular basis and has kept growing from then.
"Probably between 50 and 100 people visit every day already," Lundy said.
Now that the wall panels are up, Guth said the next area that will be completed will be the museum which has much of the exterior completed already.
The next major event planned for Missouri's National Veteran's Memorial will be on September 21-22 for the National POW/MIA Recognition.
For more information about Missouri's National Veteran's Memorial, you can find their page here.
