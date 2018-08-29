Marshall Co., KY students to recieve 9-1-1 award

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Chapter of the Association of Public-safety Communications the Kentucky Emergency Number Association have announced students of Marshall County High School will be the recipient of their annual 9-1-1 Hero Award.
The 9-1-1 Hero Award is given annually during the Kentucky Emergency Services Conference to someone who has shown great courage during an emergency situation.
The students will be recognized for their bravery and strength shown during an active shooter event at their school on Tuesday, January 23.
The award ceremony will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Louisville, KY 40209 on Tuesday, September 4.
