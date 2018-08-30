Pot industry wants to see 'stoner' stereotype go up in smoke

This Oct. 19, 2017 photo provided by Michelle Janikian shows herself doing research among a stand of marijuana plants in Medellin, Colombia, where she said anyone can cultivate up to 20 plants at home, and the legal medical market is booming. Janikian, who writes about marijuana for publications like Herb, Playboy and Rolling Stone, says after she tells someone what she does for a living she usually spends the rest of the conversation "trying to act so friendly and mainstream" so they don't think she's stoned. (Michelle Janikian via AP)