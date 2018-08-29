Illinois man killed in crash on I-64 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois man has died following a crash on Interstate 64 in Wayne County on Wednesday morning, August 29.
According to Illinois State Police, a driver’s Isuzu Rodeo left the roadway at mile marker 109 and traveled in the median before hitting several trees.
The 37-year-old driver from Litchfield, Ill. died at the scene.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County Ambulance Service, and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office all assisted ISP District 19 at the crash scene.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.