Heartland road projects for 8/29

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to shift traffic to a diversion at the north end of the US 641 reconstruction project in Crittenden County on Wednesday or Friday, July 27. This traffic diversion near the 6 mile marker along existing US 641 South of Marion is expected to become active sometime Wednesday or Thursday once final paving and temporary connecting points are completed. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted to the west of the existing alignment to allow completion of a concrete box culvert that will carry Crooked Creek under New US 61 near the Coleman Road intersection. Once the diversion is activated, Coleman Road traffic will be detoured via Weldon Road to facilitate completion of the concrete culvert, as well as additional grade and drain work required to finish out a permanent connecting point for New US 641 to the existing roadway. Motorists should be alert for a reduced speed limit along the diversion to enhance safety. Motorists should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow created by this diversion south of Marion. Traffic is expected to continue to run on the temporary diversion until the New US 641 is ready for 2-way traffic sometime this fall. Meanwhile, a crew is expected to start work in a few weeks on efforts to connect the south end of the New US 641 to the existing roadway on the Caldwell County end of the project near Fredonia. Rogers Group, Inc, is the prime contractor on a $14.2 million project to pave 2 lanes of the New US 641 and finish out permanent connecting points to the existing highway. Much of the paving along the new alignment was completed earlier this year. The project has a Nov. 15, 2018, target completion date. The 5.5-mile reconstruction project is the first step in the reconstruction of US 641 from Marion to Eddyville to provide Crittenden County industries an approved truck route to reach I-69 and I-24 near Eddyville.