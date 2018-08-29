Heartland road projects for 8/29

(KFVS) -
Missouri
Dunklin, Butler, Ripley, Wayne Counties
Various routes in southeast Missouri will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform joint and crack sealing. Improvements will be completed on Route EE in Dunklin County, Route V in Butler County, Routes U and Y in Ripley County, Route W in Wayne/Butler County, Route 103 in Carter County, Route AB in Howell County and Route B in Texas County, respectively. Weather permitting, work will be underway Wednesday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 31. The traffic impacts will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in each location for one day, with the exception of Route Y in Ripley County and Route W in Wayne/Butler County. Work on Route Y and Route W is expected to be underway two days between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
Cape Girardeau County
The 2018 Annual Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program is underway in Jackson. Jokerst, Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri will be performing work to overlay West Mary Street between the intersection of North Russell Street and the low water bridge in City Park. This portion of the roadway will be closed to all but local traffic only on Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 29while crews repair and replace failing subgrade and install a new asphalt overlay. City officials ask that motorists avoid this area if at all possible and follow marked detour routes as designated by signs along the route. Other portions of West Mary Street are anticipated to be closed as the work progresses.
The City of Jackson will add no-parking areas, stop signs and a pick-up/drop-off along West Jefferson Street. The roadway will be repainted to accommodate three lanes of traffic along Colorado Street and West Jefferson Street up to the intersection of West Jefferson and South Russell. City crews are currently painting the streets to show these new lane designations and no no parking designations. Arrows, stenciling and signs will be in place to help assist drivers.
Starting Wednesday, Aug. 1 there will be a lane reduction on Route E from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. According to MODOT the roadway will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction between Route B and Route 61. The reduction is so crews can complete a chip seal overlay project. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 1. The work zone will be marked with signs.
Route D will be closed as contractor crews replace a pipe between Rosebud Drive and Tanglewood Street. The closure will take place between Monday, July 23 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, July 29. Following the culvert replacement, Route D will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the shoulder and repave the road. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 23 through Friday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Route PP will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the shoulder and repave the road. This section of road is located between Route 34 to the end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, July 23 through Friday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Route 61 between Route 34 and the I-55 interchange will be reduced to a 12-foot width restriction starting Monday, July 23 through Thursday, Nov. 1. The restriction will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily. The restriction is so crews can make pavement repairs. The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Emergency street repairs are being conducted on East Main Street between I-55 and Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Westbound traffic will be reduced to the use of a single lane until further notice. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution while traveling near or through any work zone. Any questions regarding this notice should be directed to Public Works at 573-243-2300.
MoDOT plans to replace bridges on Rte. V and Rte. KK. The Rte. V project involves replacing the bridge over Little Indian Creek, located 1.8 miles south of the intersection of Routes V and 177 east of Fruitland, Mo. The Route KK project involves replacing the bridge over Little Apple Creek, located .8 miles west of the intersection of Routes V and I-55 near Friedheim, Mo. The Rte. V project is expected to begin in February 2018 and the Rte. KK project is expected to begin in May 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Rte. V and Rte. KK will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.
Carter County
Route K in Carter County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 21 to Route B. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Aug. 30 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, Sept. 4 through Thursday, Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This will be open to local traffic only.
Iron County
Work will soon be underway to replace the Route 21 bridge over Carver Creek in Iron County. The bridge is located approximately 2.2 miles west of the intersection of Route 21/72/49 near Glover, Mo. Weather permitting, construction of the temporary bypass will begin the week of Sept. 10. During this time, Route 21 will be reduced to one lane in the vicinity of the bridge with a 15-foot width restriction. Traffic is expected to shift to utilize the temporary bypass on Monday, Sept. 17, weather permitting. Completion is anticipated Saturday, Dec. 1, weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Mississippi County
Route 77 in Scott and Mississippi Counties will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the road and widen the shoulders. This section of road is located between Interstate 55 to the Charleston, Mo. city limits. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Sept. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
New Madrid County
Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews mill and fill the roadway from mile marker 43 to mile marker 42. Weather permitting, work will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 28and Wednesday, Aug. 29 with a lane reduction in place during operations and overnight. Due to the location of construction, the Marston rest area will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 28 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews complete the repairs. The rest area will reopen as construction continues to move south on I-55.
Southbound I-55 in Scott and New Madrid County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements.This section of roadway is located from mile marker 66 to mile marker 49. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 23 through Friday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Route P in New Madrid County will be closed as contractor crews perform two bridge replacements. This section of roadway is located between Route BB and Route V. The two bridges being replaced are over Maple Slough ditch and St. John’s ditch. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, July 23 and will re-open on Friday, Dec. 7.
Perry County
Grand Ave. in Perryville will be closed to thru traffic between Blake St. and Moulton St. (1200 block) starting Thursday, July 19. The area will be open to local traffic only via Blake St.
Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This is the Chester Bridge which goes over the Mississippi River into Illinois. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4 through Thursday, Nov 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
St. Francois County
Southbound Route 67 will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews build a J-turn intersection. This section of road is located between Route 221 and Blomeier Road. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 1from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m daily.
Stoddard County
Route AA in Stoddard County will be reduced with an 11 foot width restriction as contractor crews resurface the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 north to Route 25 south. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Sept. 10 through Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Business 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced with a 12 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from the south Outer Road 60 and Two Mile Road. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Route Y in Stoddard County will be reduced to a 10-foot width from Route 61 to two miles East of Route 25 in Bloomfield (at the Nestle Purina Plant) starting Friday, Sept. 7 through Monday, Oct. 15. The reduction will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. According to MoDOT this is so crews can resurface the roadway. The work zone will be marked with signs.
Scott County
Route 77 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews widen the shoulders along the road. This section of road is located between Route 61 and Interstate 55. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Route 77 in Scott and Mississippi Counties will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the road and widen the shoulders. This section of road is located between Interstate 55 to the Charleston, Mo. city limits. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Sept. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Starting Monday, July 23 through Saturday, Sept. 1 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Route Y in Scott County will be reduced from Ridge Drive to Route 61. MODOT says this is so crews can make drainage repairs. The work zone will be marked with signs.
Southbound I-55 in Scott and New Madrid County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. This section of roadway is located from mile marker 66 to mile marker 49. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 23 through Friday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Improvements to I-55/57/US 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Mo. will start on Monday, June 4, weather permitting. The interchange is located at mile marker 66. As work is underway, drivers should anticipate lane and ramp closures. The ramp from northbound I-55 onto westbound 60 will be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, Aug. 17, weather permitting. The ramp from northbound I-57/eastbound 60 to northbound I-55 will also be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting. Lane closures will also be in place. Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from mile marker 64 to mile marker 67. In addition, westbound US 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound US 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion is anticipated by Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.
MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.
Stoddard County
Route P in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge deck. This bridge is located between Route Y and County Road 516. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed starting Monday, July 9 and will re-open Sunday, Sept. 30.
Route K in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Wolf Creek. This bridge is located between north Route BB and south Route BB. Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, June 13 and re-open Friday, Aug. 31. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes P, K and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.
Wayne County
Contractor crews will replace the U.S. Route 67 bridge over Cedar Creek and will traffic will be shifted to run head-to-head in the southbound lanes with a 10-foot width restriction. This area is located between Outer Road 67 and Route EE, north of Lodi, Mo. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 23 at 6 a.m. with completion anticipated on Monday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Route Z in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform bridge deck replacement. This section of roadway is located between County Road 519B and County Road 519B. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, July 16 through Saturday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Temporary signals will be in place for one lane traffic.
Illinois
Alexander County
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to continue a lane and 10 ft. load width restriction on the US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge on Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, Aug. 27, 28 & 29, 2018. The bridge will be open to normal traffic flow this weekend to allow truckers and farmers to move wide loads. Weather conditions and some equipment issues prevented completion of a detailed inspection of the bridge structure this week, requiring the inspection team to return to the bridge with lane and load width restrictions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The inspection crew will have a work zone up from 7 a.m., to 7:00 p.m., each day. The 10 ft. load width restriction is due to the use of an UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and other equipment to facilitate the inspection process. Climbers will also be used to inspect the bridge truss structure. Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic and a strict 10 ft. load width restriction between 7:00 a.m., CDT, and 7:00 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow. Truckers and farmers should be especially aware of the strict 10 ft. load width restriction due to equipment on the bridge deck required to facilitate the inspection. The Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries US 51, US 60, and US 62 traffic across the Ohio River at US 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.
Franklin County
Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 15, the bridge over I-57 on Yellow Banks Rd. will be reduced to one lane. According to IDOT the lane reduction is so crews can paint the bridge. The project is expected to last three weeks, weather permitting. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic. Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling through this area.
Hamilton County
IDOT says Blairsville Rd. (CH 10) near Route 242 will be closed to all traffic starting Sept. 4. IDOT says crews will be replacing a drainage structure. Message boards and signs will be in place to alert drivers of the closure.
Jackson County
IDOT says that there will be a two (2) day road closure at the CN/IC railroad crossing at Westbound IL 13 in Carbondale. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 6, crews from the Canadian National / Illinois Central Railroad will be removing and replacing the rail and roadway panels at the IL 13 Westbound crossing in Carbondale. IL 13 Westbound will be closed for two days during this repair at this location.
Livingston County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 2225/Jake Dukes Road starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17. KY 2225/Jake Dukes Road will be closed at milepoint 3.6 to replace a culvert. This closure of KY 2225/Jake Dukes Road is just south of the KY 93 intersection and the Iuka community. Plans originally called for the closure to start Monday, but expected arrival of a long-reach track hoe for the project over the weekend will require the roadway to be closed starting today. KY 2225/Jake Dukes Road will be closed at this site for approximately 3 to 4 weeks, weather permitting. There will be no marked detour. Motorists may use KY 93 and KY 453 or KY 917 as alternate routes.
Union County
Beginning on Wednesday, April 11, at 3 p.m., weather permitting, northbound traffic on I-57 from just south of the Illinois 146 interchange (MP 30) will be shifted to the southbound lanes via cross-over. Traffic will be in a head-to-head configuration with one lane for each direction of travel. This traffic configuration will be in place until Nov. 15, 2018, to facilitate construction of a new bridge in the northbound lanes. Motorists should use extreme caution through this work zone and be aware of speed reductions and traffic control devices.
Williamson County
IDOT would like to alert drivers on Illinois 37 of upcoming lane reductions. Starting on Monday, March 19, traffic signals will be installed about 1 mile south of Marion to reduce traffic to one lane in both directions for a box culvert replacement. This is expected to last until September 2018, weather permitting.
Kentucky
Ballard County
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish a work zone lane restriction with a reduced speed limit along US 60 just east of Lacenter in Ballard County starting Wednesday, Aug. 22. Motorists should be alert for a work zone lane restriction with a 45 mile speed limit along US 60 at the 12.515 milepoint in Ballard County to allow scour mitigation work on the Frazier Creek Branch Bridge. This is along US 60 just east of Lacenter near the US 60 intersection with KY 310/Turner Landing Road. Much of the contractor’s work at this site will be off on the right of way with little impact on traffic. However, from time to time traffic will be limited to one with alternating flow controlled by flaggers to allow trucks to access the worksite and drop off materials. From time to time equipment and personnel may have to move from one side of the roadway to the other to facilitate the work. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times with the lane restriction removed when the contractor does not have construction activity at the site. Again, motorists traveling US 60 just east of Lacenter should be aware of this work zone and the strictly enforced 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit. Harper Construction is the prime contractor on this $561,951 group bridge scours remediation project which includes work at other bridges. The target completion date for work on the US 60 Frazier Creek Branch Bridge near Lacenter is Oct. 31, 2018. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Calloway County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 893/State Line Road in Calloway County on Thursday & Friday, Aug. 30 & 31. KY 893 will be closed at the 17 mile marker to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along KY 893/State Line Road at Bakers Crossroads Drive between Hazel and Crossland. The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 8 a.m., CDT, on Thursday. KY 893/State Line Road is likely to remain closed overnight and is expected to reopen to traffic by about 3 p.m., on Friday. There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via US 641, KY 1828 and KY 783.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along KY 732/Irvin Cobb Road in Calloway County starting Wednesday, Aug. 22. Paving along KY 732/Irving Cobb Road runs from KY 94 at milepoint 0.0 extending eastward to the KY 972/Snipe Creek Drive intersection at milepoint 7.558. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Murray Paving is the prime contractor on this $920,777 group paving project that includes recently completed paving along KY 464. The work along KY 732/Irvin Cobb Road is expected to take about 8 to 10 working days to complete, weather permitting.
Crittenden County
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to shift traffic to a diversion at the north end of the US 641 reconstruction project in Crittenden County on Wednesday or Friday, July 27. This traffic diversion near the 6 mile marker along existing US 641 South of Marion is expected to become active sometime Wednesday or Thursday once final paving and temporary connecting points are completed. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted to the west of the existing alignment to allow completion of a concrete box culvert that will carry Crooked Creek under New US 61 near the Coleman Road intersection. Once the diversion is activated, Coleman Road traffic will be detoured via Weldon Road to facilitate completion of the concrete culvert, as well as additional grade and drain work required to finish out a permanent connecting point for New US 641 to the existing roadway. Motorists should be alert for a reduced speed limit along the diversion to enhance safety. Motorists should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow created by this diversion south of Marion. Traffic is expected to continue to run on the temporary diversion until the New US 641 is ready for 2-way traffic sometime this fall. Meanwhile, a crew is expected to start work in a few weeks on efforts to connect the south end of the New US 641 to the existing roadway on the Caldwell County end of the project near Fredonia. Rogers Group, Inc, is the prime contractor on a $14.2 million project to pave 2 lanes of the New US 641 and finish out permanent connecting points to the existing highway. Much of the paving along the new alignment was completed earlier this year. The project has a Nov. 15, 2018, target completion date. The 5.5-mile reconstruction project is the first step in the reconstruction of US 641 from Marion to Eddyville to provide Crittenden County industries an approved truck route to reach I-69 and I-24 near Eddyville.
Crittenden-Caldwell Counties
Among planned improvements, the estimated $1.5 million safety project set for bidding in early 2018will include the addition of a gravel shoulder. It will include some additional high-traction coating and wedging adjustments, removal of cross drain header walls, extending some of the cross drains and culverts, as well as slope improvements and tree removal at some locations along the right of way. In their study of the Rosebud Hill area, traffic engineers found speeding was an ongoing issue, particularly for vehicles traveling downhill eastbound along U.S. 60. KYTC District 1 has a similar HSIP project planned along U.S. 641 in Calloway County between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Work on that project is also expected to start in early 2018. HSIP funding will also be applied to intersections along U.S. 45 in Graves County, McCracken County, as well as intersections in Paducah. Those projects will be announced separately at a later date.
Fulton and Hickman Counties
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has placed a northbound work zone lane restriction along the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in Fulton and Hickman Counties the week of Aug. 20-27. This northbound work zone along the Purchase Parkway from about the 1.5 mile marker to about the 8.5 mile marker is to allow milling and replacement of some pavement. The work along this 7-mile section of the Purchase Parkway is expected to be completed in about five days, weather permitting. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to dredging in the Hickman Harbor. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to be working in the harbor most of the week, starting on Monday, Aug. 20. Due to space restrictions near the Kentucky Landing, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed until it's finished. The ferry plans to use the downtime to do some maintenance work. No word yet on when exactly it will resume service. The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.
Graves and Carlisle Counties
On Monday, Aug. 20, the contractor will return to daytime work zone lane restrictions along the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. The work zone will be active from 9 a.m., CDT, to about 3 p.m., on weekdays until completed. During the work zone lane restrictions on Friday and Monday motorists should consider taking an alternate route to avoid possible delays. Motorists should be aware of heavier than normal traffic flow along KY 121-Business through Mayfield during this work. Microsurfacing along the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass is scheduled on a weather permitting basis. This is part of a microsurfacing project that runs along KY 121 from the Kess Creek Bridge near the KY 80 intersection in Mayfield extending northward along KY 121 through Graves County and Carlisle County to the Carlisle-Ballard County Line, a distance of about 27 miles. A few sections of KY 121 along the project area with newer pavement are excluded from the work. Motorists should be aware that during some of the phases of the microsurfacing process they will encounter fine loose gravel along the roadway. Appropriate caution is required. After allowing the various phases of coating process to cure, the contractor will come back with a final cape seal that will provide a driving surface similar to regular asphalt pavement.
Lyon County
A contractor for the KYTC plans to mill and paving along a section of Interstate 69 in Lyon County starting Monday, July 9. This milling and asphalt overlay project runs along I-69 from the I-24/I-69 Exit 42 Interchange at I-69 mile-marker 68.084 extending northward to the mile-marker 71.786 near the I-69/US 62 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 71 Interchange, a distance of about 3.7 miles. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone will have a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.
McCracken County
Paving is expected to begin along this section of US 60/Clarks River Road on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The target completion date is November 15, 2018. However, weather permitting, paving is likely to be completed substantially prior to that date.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and asphalt paving along a section of US 62/Kentucky Dam Road in the Reidland area of McCracken County starting Wednesday, Aug. 22. Milling & Paving along US 62/Kentucky Dam Road runs from milepoint 12.881 at the intersection with US 60 near the end of the Ledbetter Bridge extending eastward to milepoint 14.042 near the KY 787/Calvert Drive intersection, a distance of 1.16 miles. Milling is planned on Wednesday and Thursday to be followed by paving to start on Friday, Aug. 24. Weather permitting, this paving project has a target completion date of Sept. 1.
A work zone lane restriction along KY 131/Said Road in McCracken County is expected to remain in place through September due to additional work required on the Clarks River Bridge. KY 131/Said Road is restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at the 2 mile marker between Reidland and Symsonia for ongoing joint replacement, maintenance, and painting of the East Fork Clarks River Bridge. During the initial work, engineers determined that the bridge bearings were not functioning properly and will need to be replaced. The bearings have been ordered and are being fabricated while a sub-contractor continues some additional repairs on the bridge support structure. Traffic will remain restricted to one lane with an automated signal to control traffic flow while work continues beneath the bridge structure. KYTC engineers have received a number of motorists complaints about vehicles, particularly trucks, failing to obey the automated signal, as well as reports of speeding in and near this work zone. Enhanced police patrols have been requested to maintain the safety of the public and workers at this site. The East Fork Clarks River Bridge is along KY 131/Said Road in McCracken County about 2 miles north of the McCracken-Graves County Line. It is a popular cut-through for truck traffic between the Reidland area, Symsonia and Mayfield. Motorists are reminded that appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and bridge maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Euro Paint of Loweville, OH, is the prime contractor on this $1.3 million bridge maintenance project that includes several bridges in McCracken County. With additional work required at the site the revised target completion date is October 1, 2018.
Marshall County
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the KY 348/5th Street work zone in Benton starting Friday, June 8. As part of a project to widen KY 348/5th Street to 4 lanes between US 641/Main Street at mile point 8.325 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange at mile point 7.6, westbound traffic on KY 348 was shifted approximately 8 ft. to the south in April to allow drain pipe installation and other earthwork activities. With that phase of the work completed, traffic in the KY 348/5th Street work zone will be shifted to the north starting Friday to allow more extensive work in the area near the post office, the funeral home, and McDonald’s. Once this traffic shift is initiated on Friday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum 10 ft. lane width. Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year. Motorists should be aware that utility relocation activities will continue all along the project area. Caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. One lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers may be required at locations along this work zone from time to time to facilitate ongoing work. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $4.4 million highway improvement project. Due to ongoing utility work along the project area a target completion date has not been established for this project.
McCracken County
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to mill edge keys along a section of US 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah's Southside starting at 6:30 a.m., CDT, on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Milling along US 60/Clarks River Road runs from milepoint 17.66 at the Louisiana Street intersection near the Paducah floodwall extending eastward to milepoint 18.587 near the Clarks River Bridge, a distance of about 1 mile. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment. This milling of edge keys is to prepare for paving along this section of US 60/Clarks River Road to be scheduled at a later date as weather allows. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
A contractor with KYTC is planning a traffic shift along the KY 348/5th Street work zone in Benton starting on Friday, June 8. As part of the project to widen KY 348/5th Street to four lanes between US 641/Main Street at mile point 8.325 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange at mile point 7.6, westbound traffic on KY 348 was shifted approximately 8 feet to the south in April to allow drain pipe installation and other earthwork activities. With that phase of the work completed, traffic in the KY 348/5th Street work zone will be shifted to the north starting on Friday to allow more extensive work in the area near the post office, the funeral home and McDonald's. Once this traffic shift starts on Friday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum of 10-foot lane width. Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year. Drivers should be aware that utility relocation activities will continue all along the project area. Due to ongoing utility work along the project area, a target completion date has not been established for this project.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the south end of Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the US 68/KY 80 corridor. Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County provided a connection from Apostle James Road to existing US 68/KY 80 at mile point 13.234. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road to facilitate construction of the New US 68/KY 80 Corridor is permanent. Residents along Andrew Calhoun Road and Apostle James Road will have access to the north via Airport Road from the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road end. While the need for this closure was discussed during a number of public meetings leading up to the US 68/KY 80 reconstruction project, the contractor had not informed KYTC engineers of the closing date. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road at the New US 68/KY 80 construction corridor is permanent due to the incline required to reach the elevation of the new roadway at the connecting point. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $54 million highway improvement project in western Trigg County. It has a November 30, 2019, target completion date.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.
