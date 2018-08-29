Heartland Football Friday Week 2 featured games

(KFVS) - Here’s a look at our featured games on Heartland Football Friday!
GAME OF THE WEEK - West Frankfort at Anna-Jonesboro 24-21 F
- Hall of Fame Game - Murphysboro at Carbondale 35-13 F
- Benton at Carterville 20-6 F
- Cabool 40 at Doniphan 6 (First varsity game for Doniphan in 39 years) F
- Vashon at Sikeston 64-0 F
- Sumner 8 at Poplar Bluff 50 F
- North County at Cape Central 56-24 F
- Crystal City at Chaffee 20-0 F
- DeSoto at Perryville 6-3 F
- Jackson 42 at Webster Groves 7 42-7 F
- NMCC at Malden 50-40 F
