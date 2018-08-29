Heartland Football Friday Week 2 featured games

Heartland Football Friday Week 2 8/24
By Todd Richards | August 29, 2018 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 5:02 PM

(KFVS) - Here’s a look at our featured games on Heartland Football Friday!

GAME OF THE WEEK - West Frankfort at Anna-Jonesboro 24-21 F

  • Hall of Fame Game - Murphysboro at Carbondale 35-13 F
  • Benton at Carterville 20-6 F
  • Cabool 40 at Doniphan 6 (First varsity game for Doniphan in 39 years) F
  • Vashon  at Sikeston 64-0 F
  • Sumner 8 at Poplar Bluff 50 F
  • North County at Cape Central 56-24 F
  • Crystal City at Chaffee 20-0 F
  • DeSoto at Perryville 6-3 F
  • Jackson 42 at Webster Groves 7 42-7 F
  • NMCC at Malden 50-40 F

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.