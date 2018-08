On the evening of Sunday, August 19th, 2018, Matthew J. Bramlett was arrested by the Zeigler Police Department for transportation of a juvenile for the purposes of sex. Bramlett was transported to the Franklin County Jail Facility. Zeigler Police then contacted the Illinois State Police Criminal Division for further investigation. The charges brought against Bramlett did not arise from any conduct or activity in the City of Zeigler Government, including the Fire Department. On Monday, August 20th, 2018 Bramlett’s appointment as a Volunteer Firefighter was terminated. Due to an ongoing investigation, no further information can be released at this time.

Statement from Zeigler City Attorney Rebecca Whittington