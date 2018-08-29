First Alert Forecast

After 2 or 3 hot, humid and quiet days, more active weather will be with us for the next few days as a weak frontal boundary pushes first south and then back north over the region.
The best chance of rain is today….but at least a slight chance will linger into Thursday and even Friday. Air temps will be held down a bit as well, especially tomorrow (Thursday) behind the front, but dew points/humidity levels will remain high.
There is a low-level threat of severe thunderstorms today as the front moves south….though this will depend on how much sunshine and warming we can get.
Strong and gusty winds will be the greatest threat, along with locally heavy downpours.
The cold front will stay briefly to our south on Thursday….so more clouds and showers will still be possible along with slightly cooler northerly breezes. By Friday the front will lift back north as a warm front..…and over the upcoming Labor Day weekend we’ll be back in a typical late-summer weather regime….with seasonably hot and humid conditions…and a few hit or miss thunderstorms.
In fact looking beyond Monday into the first week of September, the jet stream seems to want to stay in a pretty hot, humid summer pattern…at least until late in the week. 8/29 9 AM ba
