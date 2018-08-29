Files found of child sexual exploitation, Calloway Co., KY man arrested

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
A Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on charges related to matter found portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to police, on Tuesday, Aug. 28 Derik G. Timmons, 38 of Calloway Co., Ky, was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
Police conducted an undervocer Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that resulted in Timmons’ arrest.
The Electronic Crime Branch of KSP began the investigation after discovering Timmons sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Almo on Tuesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
