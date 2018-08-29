Files found of child sexual exploitation, Calloway Co., KY man arrested

According to police, on Tuesday, Aug. 28 Derik G. Timmons, 38 of Calloway Co., Ky, was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.