DNA from duct tape connects KY man with crime

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - According to Paduach police investigators, DNA evidence leads to a man facing charges more than a year after a robbery of an elderly Paducah, Kentucky resident.
Don W. Brelsford, 36, an inmate at the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in was served an indictment warrant charging him with first degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and being a persistent felony offender.
In 2017, a man broke into a home and robbed a man after wrapping his hands and feet in duct tape.
The man was robbed of money and a .22 revolver and 20 gauge shotgun.
In May 2018, a detective learned DNA from the duct tape matched that of Brlsford.
The case was presented to a McCracken County grand jury on Friday, August 24.
The warrants were served Monday, August 27.
