Death investigation underway in Christian County, KY

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a woman who fell out a moving vehicle on Aug. 28.
According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Trina McAllister Akin, 49, of Trigg County, Kentucky, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Striped Bridge Road in Herndon, Ky.
Akin had several injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Deputies arrested Brandon Pickett, 31, of Striped Bridge Rd., who had been driving the vehicle.
Pickett was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/ Drugs/ Etc (1st Offense) and Murder.
An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 29 and the investigation is ongoing. Picket is being held in the Christian County Jail on a $50,000.00 cash bond.
