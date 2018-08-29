Death investigation underway in Christian County, KY

Brandon Pickett is charged with murder.
By Kyle Hinton | August 29, 2018 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 2:59 PM

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a woman who fell out a moving vehicle on Aug. 28.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Trina McAllister Akin, 49, of Trigg County, Kentucky, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Striped Bridge Road in Herndon, Ky.

Akin had several injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested Brandon Pickett, 31, of Striped Bridge Rd., who had been driving the vehicle.

Pickett was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/ Drugs/ Etc (1st Offense) and Murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 29 and the investigation is ongoing. Picket is being held in the Christian County Jail on a $50,000.00 cash bond.

