Current boil water orders in the Heartland

Missouri
Dunklin County
The City of Clarkton is scheduling the water to be shut off on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace a fire hydrant on Murray Street. The city will then be under a boil water advisory.
Dunklin County Water District #2 has issued a boil water order on Monday, Aug. 20 for all customers south and east of the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 626. South to the state line and east to County Road 631.
New Madrid County
The city of Morehouse has issued a boil water order on Wednesday, Aug. 29 until further notice.
Perry County
The City of Du Quoin has issued a boil order for the following locations effective Thursday, Aug. 23, N. Chestnut from W. Main to W. Perry; Reed St. from N. Chestnut to N. Walnut; N. Walnut from Reed to W. Perry; W. North from N. Chestnut to N. Hickory St..
Scott County
Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water order on Friday, Aug. 24 for the following locations: 300 Block of Moore Street. 400 Block of Moore Street and 500 Block of Moore Street.
The City of Benton issued a boil water order on Monday, Aug. 6 until further notice for all Benton water customers. The city says the order is due to repair work. The boil water order affects 350 customers.
Wayne County
Ridge Top Water, Wappapello in Wayne County, Missouri is under a boil water advisories per Mike Johnson, Chief Water Operator. The advisory is in place after lightning struck a well pump in Wayne County.
Illinois
Alexander County
The McClure East Cape Water District issued a boil water order on Tuesday, Aug. 7 for the communities of McClure, East Cape Girardeau, Gale and Reynoldsville until further notice.
Franklin County
The City of Benton has issued a Boil Water Order on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from Public Square west to Du Quoin Street from West Church Street to McFall Street. This is a result of a water main break.
Jackson County
A boil water order between Power Plant Road and Lower Shut Road in Grand Tower was issued on Thursday, August 9. This boil water advisory does not include the city of Grand Tower.
Devil’s Kitchen Water District has issued a boil water order for all of its customers in the Lake View Estate effective Thursday, Aug. 23.
Perry County
The city of Pinckneyville issued a boil water order on Friday, August 10. for the following areas:All of Diamondtown; All of Oxbow subdivision; All of Westridge subdivision; All of Presswood Hills; and along Route 13 West of the viaduct.The boil water order is in effect until further notice.
Pope County
The boil water order issued by Millstone Water District has been lifted on Friday, August 17 for customers at the insection of Highway 146 and Shedville Road. Shedville road, including Brownfield and sidelines.
Pulaski County
SouthWater issued a boil water order Tuesday, Aug. 7 until further notice for customers in Pulaski County North of Ullin.
Williamson County
A boil water order has been issued on Aug. 8 for all of Cottonwood in Carterville, Ill. from Cottonwood South on Dent to West Grand and all of West Grand customers North and South from Dent to Mulberry.
Kentucky
None to report.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
