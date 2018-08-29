Clergy abuse hotline launched in IL

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Anyone in the state of Illinois can now report allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members by calling a new hotline.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan launched her new Clergy Abuse Hotline on Monday, Aug. 27.
According to Madigan’s office, trained staff answering the line have received about 70 phone calls and emails in less than three days.
To make a report, Illinoisans can call the Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-888-414-7678 during business hours or by sending emails to this address: clergyabuse@atg.state.il.us.
Madigan’s office says messages can be left on the hotline after hours. Messages left will be returned if contact information is given.
Last week, Madigan said her office will request records relating to sexual assault and abuse from six dioceses of the Catholic Church in Illinois.
This announcement and the launching of the new hotline follows recent allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members nation and worldwide.
