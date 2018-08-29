Clergy abuse hotline launched in IL

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan launched the new clergy abuse hotline on Monday.

By Marsha Heller | August 29, 2018 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 6:19 PM

CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) - Anyone in the state of Illinois can now report allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members by calling a new hotline.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan launched her new Clergy Abuse Hotline on Monday, Aug. 27.

According to Madigan’s office, trained staff answering the line have received about 70 phone calls and emails in less than three days.

“I encourage anyone in the state who has any information about any sexually inappropriate behavior involving a member of the clergy or church in Illinois to contact my office.”
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan

To make a report, Illinoisans can call the Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-888-414-7678 during business hours or by sending emails to this address: clergyabuse@atg.state.il.us.

Madigan’s office says messages can be left on the hotline after hours. Messages left will be returned if contact information is given.

Last week, Madigan said her office will request records relating to sexual assault and abuse from six dioceses of the Catholic Church in Illinois.

Lisa Madigan (D) was elected to the office of Illinois Attorney General in 2002. ((Source: Lisa Madigan/Illinois Attorney General Office))

This announcement and the launching of the new hotline follows recent allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members nation and worldwide.

