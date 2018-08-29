Boy Scout, Girl Scout groups in Heartland attract new female recruits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When it comes to scouting girls now have two options. Join the Girls Scouts or become a Cub Scout.
Recruiting season is officially underway and Girl Scout troops and Cub Scout packs in the Heartland are appealing to families to try to get new female recruits.
Both youth organizations have focused on their respective genders for more than 100 years, teaching them things like community service and exploring new skills.
But in October 2017 the Boy Scouts of America, or BSA, announced it would start welcoming girls into the ranks of Cub Scouts and eventually into Boy Scout programming in February of 2019.
Jared White, the assistant director of field service for the Greater St. Louis Council for BSA says they plan to recruit 10,000 boys and girls into local cub scouts packs this Fall.
“This is a monumental moment for the boy scouts of america and our history,” White said. “Most people do not understand that BSA has been co-ed since the 1960's with our exploring program with girls 14 and older. Now we are just expanding that age range and letting them have the same experiences their brothers were able to have."
At a recruiting event in Cape Girardeau, one of the girls who signed up to become a Webelos cub scout was Solie Becking.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “My favorite one was probably archery and there is so much more things to do, like bb guns, and how to start a fire, arts and crafts.”
When Solie’s mom Chantell Becking is glad she can join Cub Scouts and says it’s a perfect fit for her.
“We should constantly be evolving,” Becking said. “I'm so glad that you know that times are changing and we are all realizing that certain things aren't for buys and certain things for girls. There are girls who love all those things."
Up in Perryville, families were also signing up their girls for Girl Scouts Tuesday August 28.
Heather Bohannon, an outside recruiting specialist for the Girl Scouts of Missouri’s Heartland.
She says the youth organization is aiming for more than 6,500 new recruits and says it’s great option because it's made for girls by girls.
"We're an all female organization and we love it,” Bohannon said. “We love that girls can be empowered by other girls, female leaders and they have kind of that safe place where they can just open up and be themselves, so there is not that tendency for pressures and distractions in co-ed organizations."
Many Cub Scout packs will have girls and boys together at meetings but they will spit them into separate dens, and White says they will form separate troops when it transitions to Boy Scouts.
