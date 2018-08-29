Bomb technicians detonate mine in Puget Sound

A pair of U.S. Navy divers attach a rope to a "reported unexploded ordnance" drifting in the water between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island, off Brownsville, Wash., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport's torpedo testing range. The Navy was not immediately able to respond to a request for information. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP) (Meegan M. Reid)