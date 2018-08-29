Baby falls into pool, telecommunicator gives CPR instructions by phone

MCLEANSBORO, IL (KFVS) -
An 18-month-old was saved after a caller received CPR instructions from a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Telecommunicator.
Hamilton County, Illinois officials said on Monday, Aug. 27 they received a call at 7:51 p.m. about a baby who fell into a pool at a residence on Dahlgred Rd.
The caller said the baby was not breathing.
According to officials, the telecommunicator began giving CPR instructions over the phone. Within the first round of CPR compressions, the baby was crying and breathing.
The baby was taken to an are hospital by ambulance and was in good condition.
