Tuesday’s First Alert Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. It is another hot and humid day across the area with temperatures approaching the lower 90s. With the humidity in place, the heat index is surpassing 100 degrees in many areas. This evening will remain hot and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. By morning lows will only be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of thunderstorms. A few of the storms tomorrow could produce gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.