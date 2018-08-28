Man convicted with 2 counts of murder after New Madrid Co., MO trial

NEW MADRID, COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - According to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a man has been convicted of murder after a trial in New Madrid County, Missouri.
William Josh Carter was convicted of two counts of first degree murder. The jury deliberated for only 36 minutes.
According to Hawley, in June 2016, Carter hit his estranged wife, Heather Carter, and her friend Aaron Campbell with his SUV, killing them after an argument in Kennett, Missouri. Both Heather Carter and Aaron Campbell died from their injuries.
The case was tried in New Madrid County on a change of venue from Dunklin County.
Sentencing is scheduled for October 4, 2018.
