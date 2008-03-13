Krajcir Story Gains National Attention
By: Wes Wallace
CBS's 48 Hours spent more than two days researching the Timothy Krajcir case. Field producers conducted interviews with several key figures in Cape Girardeau, despite the interest expressed it's not certain if they'll move forward and actually air a story. Besides national news media, four book deals are in the works as well.
"You get so caught up in the story, you forget about the victim's families," said Teresa Haubold. That's why she's meeting with author Steven Walker to talk about her connection to the Krajcir case.
"It's really in memory for the victims, and the victims' family, you want to be sure the facts are accurate, and that the family members are represented as true as possible," said Haubold.
Haubold shares a close connection to Mildred Wallace, one of five of Krajcir's victims in Cape Girardeau. Haubold's father, Mike Stafford, grew up with Mildred Wallace and lived close to other murder victims Margie Call and the Parsh's.
"It was terrible," recalled Stafford. "Nobody knew what was happening and we didn't know what was going on."
Author Steven Walker already published one crime book and explains his motivation to write this one.
"I just thought it was an interesting link between my hometown and people in this area have," said Walker, who's from Pennsylvania where prosecutors charged Krajcir with the murder of Myrtle Rupp.
Walker adds there's a definite interest in the story outside the Heartland. "I hope the victims will be remembered for their contributions and what they could have done instead of just becoming homicide statistics."
Cape Police Chief Carl Kinnison says the additional attention should be expected in such a high profile case.
"Anytime you have a community that suffers a series of five murders and arrests a serial murderer, people are interested in something like this," said Kinnison. "It's definitely something people will write about and people will read it."