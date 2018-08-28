First Alert Forecast

Hot, humid and mainly dry weather will continue today…with actual highs in the low 90’s but peak Heat Index about 100 to 105. For after-school sports this looks to be the steamiest afternoon since school has been back in, at least for most of the region. One upside will be a southerly breeze once again. Tonight will be mostly clear and warm and a bit breezy, with lows staying above 70° once again. Changes begin to develop tomorrow as a weak frontal boundary gradually moves in from the northwest. Clouds will increase along with a good chance of a period or two of showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms with heavy downpours and brief damaging winds appear possible.