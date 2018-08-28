First Alert Forecast

Hot, humid and mainly dry weather will continue today…with actual highs in the low 90’s but peak Heat Index about 100 to 105. For after-school sports this looks to be the steamiest afternoon since school has been back in, at least for most of the region. One upside will be a southerly breeze once again. Tonight will be mostly clear and warm and a bit breezy, with lows staying above 70° once again. Changes begin to develop tomorrow as a weak frontal boundary gradually moves in from the northwest. Clouds will increase along with a good chance of a period or two of showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms with heavy downpours and brief damaging winds appear possible.
The front mentioned above will hang out in the area Thursday before drifting back northward by the weekend. Temps will be held down a bit on Thursday…but will creep upwards again from Friday into the Labor Day weekend. The entire period from Friday thru Monday looks pretty typical for late summer, which is to say seasonably hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a few hit or miss mainly afternoon thunderstorms….enough to keep an eye out, but not enough to cancel plans.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.