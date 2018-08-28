Both in person and online, there are many different ways to contact us at KFVS12/Heartland News:
Email:
- Press releases/news announcements/story ideas: send your email to news@kfvs12.com
- Contacting on-air staff: On-air staff bios and email addresses
- Viewer comments: email manager@kfvs12.com
- To submit a comment for ViewPoint: email viewpoint@kfvs12.com.
- Pictures and video: email cnews@kfvs12.com, or upload them to directly to cNews.
- Direct email to employees: Most employee email addresses at KFVS12 follow a similar format: first name initial, followed by last name (without a space) "@kfvs12.com." To email an employee not listed below, follow this format. For example, John Smith's e-mail would be jsmith@kfvs12.com.
On social media:
- Twitter: @kfvsnews, @kfvssports, @kfvsweather, @kfvs12, @kfvssales
- Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kfvs12
By mail:
- KFVS12 Main Studio310 BroadwayCape Girardeau, MO 63701
- Southern Illinois Newsroom500 E. Plaza Drive, Suite #2Carterville, IL 62918
By phone:
- Main switchboard: (573) 335-1212
- News Tip Line: (800) 455-KFVS
- Southern Illinois Newsroom: (618) 985-6300
By fax:
- Business Fax: (573) 335-6303
- Newsroom Fax: (573) 335-7723
- Southern Illinois Newsroom: (618) 985-2681
- Sales Fax: (573) 335-6733
If you have a specific question or comment and are not sure who to contact, you may contact one of the people below:
- Overall station operations: General Manager Chris Conroy
- News content: News Director, Roger Seay.
- Community event sponsorship or station marketing: Director of Marketing, Paul Keener.
- Advertising on KFVS12.com: Internet Sales Director, Matthew Kinder.
- Content on KFVS12.com: Digital Content Director, Amber Ruch.
- Programming on KFVS12 & The Heartland's CW: Program Director, Kathy Cowan.
- Technical/Engineering issues: Director of Technologies, Charles Sanders
- Internship information: Human Resources, Kathy Cowan.
CLOSED CAPTIONING:To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the KFVS12 Program Director. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
Kathy Cowan, Program Director
Telephone: (573) 519-0124T
DD: (573) 335-0233
Fax: (573) 335-6303
E-mail: closedcaptioning@kfvs12.com
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:
General Manager
c/o KFVS-TV
P.O. Box 100
Cape Girardeau, MO 63702
Telephone: (573) 335-1212
Fax: (573) 335-6303
E-mail: General Manager Chris Conroy