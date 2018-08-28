Contact Us

Contact Us
August 28, 2018 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 5:42 PM

Both in person and online, there are many different ways to contact us at KFVS12/Heartland News:

Email:

On social media:

By mail:

  • KFVS12 Main Studio310 BroadwayCape Girardeau, MO 63701
  • Southern Illinois Newsroom500 E. Plaza Drive, Suite #2Carterville, IL 62918

By phone:

  • Main switchboard: (573) 335-1212
  • News Tip Line: (800) 455-KFVS
  • Southern Illinois Newsroom: (618) 985-6300

By fax:

  • Business Fax: (573) 335-6303
  • Newsroom Fax: (573) 335-7723
  • Southern Illinois Newsroom: (618) 985-2681
  • Sales Fax: (573) 335-6733

If you have a specific question or comment and are not sure who to contact, you may contact one of the people below:

Click here to Contact CBS Audience Services

CLOSED CAPTIONING:To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the KFVS12 Program Director. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Kathy Cowan, Program Director

Telephone: (573) 519-0124T

DD: (573) 335-0233

Fax: (573) 335-6303

E-mail: closedcaptioning@kfvs12.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

General Manager

c/o KFVS-TV

P.O. Box 100

Cape Girardeau, MO 63702

Telephone: (573) 335-1212

Fax: (573) 335-6303

E-mail: General Manager Chris Conroy