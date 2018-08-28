City of Marion seeking loan for new water tower

MARION, IL (KFVS) - In a public city council meeting last night, Marion officials met with the public to discuss their application for a loan to the Illinois EPA to go towards creating a new water tower on the east side of town.
Water Commissioner for the City of Marion, Doug Patton, says they've wanted to do this project for some time, but the water shortage caused by the Rend Lake Water Conservancy main break was a push to start making it happen.
He says part of the application for the low interest loan includes using money to maintain the existing elevated water tower off of I 57 as well.
"That's a 500,000 gallon tank," he said, "Which is what we're wanting to install east of town as well. That will increase our elevated storage capacity. The total that we'll have will be about 3 and 3 quarter million that we have in storage, which will help us if a Rend Lake situation should happen again."
The area where the water tower could be built is already being surveyed by a local engineering firm according to the County Clerk.
Patton also notes that one of the most important aspects of building a new water tower on the east side of town would be for emergencies. He says a new water tower would be able to better supply water to hydrants, which currently don’t have as high of pressure as hydrants closer to other water storage facilities.
